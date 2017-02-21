Chinese Music Ensemble to Perform at Arcadia Library

February 21st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Come celebrate Chinese New Year with unique music performed by the Bridge of Dreams Chinese Music Ensemble on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.

The Bridge of Dreams Chinese Music Ensemble will perform upbeat Chinese music with traditional Chinese instruments that include the erhu/vocals, pipa, yang quin, and gaohu. Together with Soprano saxophone and flute, they will bring you music that bridges the East and West like a splendid dream.

Guests will be delighted by the soothing sounds of the Far East, performed on traditional Chinese instruments. From a fantastic two-piece combo to a full orchestra, East will meet West, as “Bridge of Dreams” plays your favorite songs from around the world.

Refreshments will be served after the concert including Fortune cookies generously donated by Panda Inn – Pasadena.

This event will be located at the Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library.

This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library.