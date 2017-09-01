Arts & Entertainment

Culinary Arts Food Crawl at the Santa Anita Mall

Video by Tim Buendia

Westfield Santa Anita is redefining mall food and also curating unique experiences for their community. They’ve recently launched a series of food related events, one of them being a food crawl. The first food crawl took place Wednesday as multiple food hubs participated in food presenations,  sampling and more. Together with other food enthusiasts, Videographer Tim Buendia embarked on one of the best culinary experiences, calling it one of the best culinary experiences in southern California. “Visiting 6 restaurants in as many hours was an absolute delight while surprise after surprise landed on my plate.”

September 1, 2017

