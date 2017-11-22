Disney on Ice, One Cool Holiday Treat Coming Soon

Follow your heart straight to adventure at Disney On Ice! Just keep swimming with Dory and new pal Hank from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory as they set out to find her parents and discover the devotion of family. Cheer with Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the Emotions from Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out as they work together to boost Riley’s spirit and win the big hockey game.

Venture to wintery Arendelle where Olaf and Kristoff help reunite royal sisters Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen and learn love is the most powerful magic of all. See Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel and the Disney Princesses make their dreams possible through virtues of bravery, kindness and perseverance. And celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Toy Story gang. Make unforgettable memories with Mickey, Minnie and all your Disney friends when Disney on Ice presents Follow Your Heart skates into your hometown!

-Thursday, 12/14 @ 7:30 p.m. – STAPLES Center

-Wednesday, 12/20 @ 7 p.m. – HONDA Center, Anaheim

-Wednesday, 12/27 @ 7 p.m. – LONG BEACH ARENA, Long Beach

-Wednesday, 1/3 @ 7 p.m. – Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario