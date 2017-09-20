Dog Haus Alhambra Celebrates Its Grand Re-Opening with Free Haus Dogs on Sept. 23

Dog Haus Alhambra is ready to unveil its transformation into a biergarten this weekend! To celebrate the grand re-opening, Dog Haus will be offering guests free Haus Dogs all day. Guests can select from any of the Haus Dog creations, with a veggie option available as well – don’t forget to order a chilled beer to wash it down!

The fully revamped biergarten features 24 draught beers on the double sided 48 tap system, a brand-new patio, and of course, Dog Haus’ signature menu of gourmet sausages, burgers and hot dogs.

Available all day on Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 11:00am until 10:00pm, this Haus party is not to be missed!

Event info: Saturday, Sept. 23rd

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Dog Haus Alhambra

410 E Main St

Alhambra, CA 91801

(626) 282-4287

Note: This promotion is only available at this location and the offer is limited to one free haus dog per person.

Photos:

1 – Dog Haus Alhambra will be celebrating its re-opening by providing free haus dogs to guests. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

2 – Andre Vener, founding owner of Dog Haus, shares a story with friends at a recent event at the Alhambra location. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News