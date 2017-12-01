By Jonathan Mills, Vice President Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association

This time of year I am reminded of how the holiday season is upon us. Others may claim we have a lack of seasons, but I strongly disagree, and I would venture to say many other Southern Californians think much as I do. Our seasons are subtle in their difference but we do have them. The clocks fall back, the sun passes across the sky lower in the horizon casting shadows and highlights on the trees and mountains only afforded during this season. Although the chance for a white Christmas is slim at best, we still embrace this season as one of family, hope and joy.

Last December, I ventured to the Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market with my family to take in this season and embrace a moment that will stay as a memory of the qualities of the season. My children had their faces painted and enjoyed transforming themselves to winter princesses. I took in a tasting of olive oils and other artisanal treats and drinks. With each offering from different vendors, I gathered that we here in Arcadia have a holiday season that all others would be envious of. Granted I wasn’t walking on frozen ground or feeling snowflakes falling on my cheeks but really, what we have is so much greater, newer and somewhat of a hidden mystery.

This year, Downtown Arcadia will once again bring these moments to us with the 2017 Holiday Market. The event is taking place Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on First Ave. Like last year, it will be filled with wonderful artisanal gifts, foods, beer and wine, live music, snow, crafts for kids, free photos with Santa, and more! The event is produced by the Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association and Artisanal L.A., one of the premier artisan market event companies in California. First Avenue Middle School will also be celebrating their 110th birthday this year as part of the Downtown Holiday Market with additional festivities and programming.

Don’t miss the chance to attend this ever growing event and take in the smells, tastes and music which fill the senses. The bounty of artisan goods handcrafted with skill and quality are reminiscent of craftsmanship and care of an earlier era. Enjoy a departure from the daily grind and take time to be with the ones you love. The single travelers may also find it a wonderful place to seek out others of such mind and should the spirit of the season take hold, they may discover a willing partner under some mistletoe.

Event Details: The Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market is happening on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on First Avenue between Huntington Drive and Diamond Street. Free parking for the event is available at nearby public parking lots and on local streets. Or take the Metro Gold Line and exit at the Arcadia Station located two blocks north of the event.