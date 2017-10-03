Arts & Entertainment

Forces of Nature II: A Tribute to Trees at the Los Angeles Arboretum

More than 100 artists celebrate the beauty of wood from trees lost at the Arboretum

The beauty of the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden dimmed on the day we lost our 150-year-old Tasmanian blue gum near the Queen Anne Cottage. The tree succumbed to disease and drought. To commemorate the blue gum and other arboreal treasures, wood was distributed to artists who will creatively honor and celebrate the lives of some of L.A’s most spectacular trees. Their work will be featured in the art exhibition, Forces of Nature II, which opens the evening of Dec 1, 2017. The opening reception is a ticketed event separate from general admission to the exhibit.

Five years ago, our first Forces of Nature exhibit featured art created from trees toppled in the 2011 windstorm. Proceeds from that show benefitted the Arboretum Tree Fund to plant our next generation of trees. Forces of Nature II is our tribute to the blue gum and other trees lost since 2011. The works inspired by this wood will be sold to support the Arboretum Tree Fund.

Forces of Nature II art exhibition is sponsored by Rockler, Woodworking and Hardware.

When: Dec. 1 – Dec. 10, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia, CA 91007

www.arboretum.org or 626.821.3237

Admission: $4.00 – $9.00 general admission

           

Photo Captions:

1 – Wooden art by Steven Lisberger – Courtesy photo

2 – Swamp mahogany bowl by Bill Haskell. – Courtesy photo

3 – Tasmanian Blue Gum near the Queen Anne Cottage. – Courtesy photo

                 

October 3, 2017

