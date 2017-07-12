Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage Debuts Street Photography From Local Residents

Local photographers capture hearts with glimpses of urban life in new exhibit

By Monica Sanchez

Unforeseen snapshots of blooming life now adorn the walls at the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage. Local residents sent in submissions to the 9th Annual Arcadia Juried Photography Contest and Exhibition, hoping for nothing but recognition.

Judges Lloyd Fujiwara, Julie Immink and Doug Hill carefully considered 30 submissions for the theme of “Street Photography,” of which 26 were chosen to be featured in the exhibit.

The grand opening of the exhibit took place on Saturday, July 8, where the first, second and third place winners were announced, along with honorable mentions. First, second and third all took home coveted prizes, such as $100 for the Westfield Santa Anita Mall (first place), a family membership for one year to the Los Angeles County Arboretum (second place) and a dinner for two at The Frontrunner restaurant within Santa Anita Park (third place), while the rest simply claimed bragging rights.

The first place winning photograph, taken by Lisa Guerriero, portrayed a man whizzing by on a bicycle in Havana, Cuba, a piece that Judge Julie praised because the “foreground and background line up perfectly.” Judge Lloyd said, “You can’t plan something like this,” which is what he thinks is so exciting about street photography.

The second place photograph shows a man getting a tattoo outside on the street, while receiving help from a woman. Rita Jane McCrea said she took that photograph because it “caused a lot of questions.” Admirers of her photograph asked her if she obtained their permission before doing so, but McCrea has no intention of selling the piece; thus, permission is not an issue in this case.

The third place photograph displays an aerial view of a street in Hollywood with people searching for celebrity stars they recognize. Nancy Westfall randomly stuck her head out of a window in Hollywood to take this shot while attending a work event of her husband’s.

Judge Julie emphasized that “chance encounters” are what make great street photography, and the judges thought the winners did an exemplary job of capturing such moments.

To those who didn’t win, Judge Lloyd offered words of encouragement: “If you love it, that’s all that really matters.”

After winners were announced and judges finished explaining why, participants were welcomed to send in submissions when the time comes for next year’s theme: After Dark Night Photography. Judge Lloyd recommended that contestants who plan to send in submissions next year “learn about camera exposures” first, especially since night photography is an even greater challenge than street photography.

The juried “Street Photography” exhibit is free to attend but only temporary, lasting from July 8 – September 16. Museum Director Darlene Bradley says the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage, located at 380 West Huntington Drive, is “small but mighty.” And Museum Curator Dana Hicks says that the juried contest is organized annually because “we’re here for the community,” and she encourages Arcadians to come see their neighbors’ works of art.

For more information, please visit The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage or call them at (626) 574-5440.

Captions:

1 – Visitor admires the “Street Photography” exhibit while the Museum Curator, Dana Hicks, stands by to answer questions. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

2 – (Left) Judges Lloyd Fujiwara and Julie Immink. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

3 – Judges had their work displayed at the entry to the exhibit. – Photo by Monica Sanchez / Beacon Media News

4 – First place photograph, “Havana, Cuba 2016” by Lisa Guerriero. – Photo by Monica Sanchez / Beacon Media News

5 – Visitors and Judge Lloyd discussing the second place photograph, “The Tattoo Artist” by Rita Jane McCrea. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

6 – Nancy Westfall, third place winner, with her granddaughter, standing in front of her work titled “Is That Somebody?” – Photo by Monica Sanchez / Beacon Media News