The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Hosts ‘Arcadia at the Movies’

The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage is excited to present its sixth annual ‘Arcadia at the Movies’ program were we proudly show off movies that have been filmed in Arcadia over many decades. A pre-movie talk with a background of the movie and cast will be presented by film historian A.J. Downhower. Bring your lawn chair, a beverage and relax. The Museum will provide the popcorn. Minors must be supervised.

Seabiscuit (2003)

Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Lemon Drop Kid (1951)

Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, please call (626) 574.5440 or visit the website at www.ArcadiaCa.gov/museum. The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage is located at 380 W. Huntington Drive, immediately behind the Community Center. The Museum Education Center is located at 382 W. Huntington Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed 12-1). Admission is always free. You can also follow the museum on Facebook and Twitter.