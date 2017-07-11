Grant Gershon to Present at Pasadena Senior Center

Grant Gershon, resident conductor and chorus director of the Los Angeles Opera and artistic director of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, will be the guest presenter Tuesday, July 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. for The Many Joys of Music program of The Masters Series at the Pasadena Senior Center on 85 E. Holly St.

The Many Joys of Music, led by Alan Chapman of KUSC Classical Radio for the summer term of The Masters Series every Tuesday through Aug. 1, introduces participants to the stimulating world of classical music.

The second program of the summer term is America’s Music: Swing and Jazz presented Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Aug. 3 and led by Dr. Thom Mason, professor emeritus of jazz studies at the USC Thornton School of Music.

The Masters Series, which embraces lifelong learning, is open to members and non-members of the Pasadena Senior Center ages 50 and older. The cost of each class is $15, payable at the Welcome Desk. Validation is available for the parking structure at the southeast corner of Arroyo Parkway and Holly Street.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent nonprofit agency that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors. For more information about The Masters Series, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.