In Support of LA County Children, VintageVibe Festival Teams Up with CASA of Los Angeles

VintageVibe Festival, a music and lifestyle event to be held at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, September 15th announced its partnership with regional organization, CASA of Los Angeles. Ticket buyers have the opportunity of donating to CASA of LA at the time of ticket purchase. Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate at the event as well as meet with some volunteers and organization staff.

CASA of Los Angeles is a non-profit organization that mobilizes community volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. CASA’s vision is a Los Angeles in which every child in the child welfare system has a support person and the opportunity to thrive. CASA of LA was one of the first CASA programs, starting out in 1978 under the leadership of Judge Peter Giannini, who secured a four-year federal start-up grant. In 1983, Friends of Child Advocates, now CASA of Los Angeles, founded by Jacqueline Dolan, organized a public/private partnership to increase awareness and raise money for the recruitment, training, and support of volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children under the care of the Dependency Court. One of the largest CASA programs today, CASA of LA is located at the Edmund D. Edelman Children’s Court where the entire building is dedicated to administering the welfare of foster children. CASA of LA offers opportunities for giving as well as child referrals, volunteering and volunteer training programs.

For more information about CASA of Los Angeles please visit casala.org.

For more information about VintageVibe Festival please visit vintagevibefest.com or email info@vintagevibefestival.com.