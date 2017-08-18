The Arcadia Public Library celebrates the 140th anniversary of John Muir’s first visit to Southern California with a special presentation on Aug. 26, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. by historian Ed Anderson on “John Muir, From Yosemite to Arcadia.”

Mr. Anderson is an author, book collector, and Board member of the Arcadia Historical Society.

This free event is accompanied by a special exhibit of rare books and photos detailing Muir’s visits to California. The exhibit runs until Aug. 31, 2017.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library.

The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.