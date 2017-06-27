Live at the Arboretum in Arcadia With LeAnn Rimes

The inaugural summer concert festival “Live at the Arboretum” with Grammy award winning artist LeAnn Rimes takes place on Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter. Globally, she has sold more than 44 million units, won two Grammy® Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award. At 14, LeAnn Rimes won “Best New Artist,” making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy® Award. LeAnn Rimes recently inked a worldwide deal with RCA UK who recently released her 16th studio album, Remnants. The album dropped on February 3, 2017 in the U.S. and debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Independent Album Chart and peaked at No. 3 on iTunes ® overall charts in its first week. The first single to release in the U.S., “Long Live Love,” has peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Chart.

Don’t miss the best outdoor dinner party in town with spacious circular table seating with fine linens, or lawn seating for those who want to bring a blanket – each option carries on the tradition of picnic-dining with your family and friends! Among many venue amenities, concert goers can enjoy the food court with mouth-watering food trucks plus two beverage centers serving fine wines, beer, coffee and soft drinks.

The Arboretum is located at 301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA. Tickets are available for $10, $25 and $35; they are available by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172, online at http://pasadenasymphony-pops.org/, or at the Arboretum on the day of the concert.

Tickets start at just $10, and gates open for picnic dining at 5 p.m. Live at the Arboretum marks its inaugural debut this summer and is presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation, the Los Angeles Arboretum Foundation and the Pasadena POPS.