Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS Close Out the Season With A Salute to John Williams and the Magic Of Universal Studios

Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS close out their popular outdoor summer concert series at the Los Angeles County Arboretum on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Universal Studios Favorites! The POPS season finale will provide a quintessential Feinstein experience with a showcase of singers and dancers recreating the songs and scores of the iconic Universal Studios. The orchestra will perform silver screen classics from the early days of The Bride of Frankenstein and “In the Mood,” to a slew of Steven Spielberg film scores with John Williams’ E.T., Jurassic Park and Jaws. Rounded out by pop hits like Pharell’s “Happy” from Despicable Me 2, the program has something for everyone in what Feinstein calls “one of the most eclectic concerts” the POPS has undertaken.

Two esteemed soloists join the POPS for this special event. Feinstein is excited to welcome Jessie Mueller, who won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and also received a Tony nod for her leading role in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress. Mueller will be accompanied by her Beautiful co-star Jarrod Spector, a Tony nominee himself who has also appeared on Broadway in a record 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, as well as in Les Miserables. Special guests also include the Starlite Sisters performing the Andrews Sisters’ iconic “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” along with other fun surprises for a spectacular season finale under the starlit summer sky.

It’s the last chance to catch the best outdoor dinner party in town with spacious table seating and fine linens, or lawn seating for those who want to bring a blanket. Each option carries on the tradition of picnic-dining with your family and friends with Pasadena’s premier POPS orchestra! Among many venue amenities, concert goers can enjoy pre-ordered gourmet dining packages for on-site pickup just steps from their table from Julienne, Marston’s and Claud & Co. The food court hosts mouth-watering food trucks plus specialty ice creams by Choctál, and the venue now offers the convenience of two full beverage centers serving fine wines, beer, coffee and soft drinks.

Audiences get the ultimate outdoor concert experience with large LED video screens to see Michael Feinstein and the orchestra up close, superior sound and the high-quality production value that is a signature of the Pasadena POPS. Patrons may also visit the Pasadena Humane Society’s Mobile Adoption Unit, which will be on-site prior to each concert with deserving animals in need of a forever home as part of the Pups for POPS program. For those who want to make a night of it, exclusive hotel packages are available for POPS patrons at Pasadena’s landmark Hotel Constance.

All Pasadena POPS concerts are held at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Grounds open for picnicking and dining at 5:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30pm. The Arboretum is located at 301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA. Subscribers may pre-purchase parking on-site at the Arboretum, and all concertgoers enjoy free parking at the adjacent Westfield Santa Anita shopping center with complimentary non-stop shuttle service to the Arboretum’s main entrance.

Single tickets start at $25 and are available by calling the box office at (626)-793-7172, online at PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org, or at the Arboretum on the day of the concert.