Santa Anita Park Launches Autumn Meet with Action-Packed Opening Weekend on Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

On Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, Santa Anita Park will kick off its Autumn Meet with several events celebrating the return of live Thoroughbred racing to Los Angeles. In addition to five Grade I races with $1.5 million in purse money up for grabs, the weekend will also include a two-day trackside Oktoberfest, a carnival-style Family Fun Zone in the Infield, a chic Sunday Champagne Brunch in Santa Anita’s new 100-to-1 Club, a Guest Chef event in the Chandelier Room, plus a handicapping contest and specialty dining packages.

The fun begins on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 with a two-day Oktoberfest at Santa Anita Park. The Bavarian bash will be back and bigger than ever with delicious German food, music, craft brews and front-row views of live Thoroughbred races. Savor Bavarian pretzels with paprika cream cheese, Roasted Nuremberg Sausage, Kaese Spaetzel, Apple Strudel and more, along with authentic German craft beers and lively “oompah” tunes.

Day passes to Oktoberfest at Santa Anita Park are available from $23 per person until Sept. 15 ($35 thereafter) including eight 3 oz. beer or cider tastings, mini souvenir stein, $5 wagering voucher, access to trackside and grandstand seating, plus racing program and tip sheet. To purchase, visit http://www.santaanita.com/events/oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 30 also marks the return of the popular Guest Chef Series in the historic Chandelier Room. Savor in the action of the day’s races alongside a custom catered menu by top Los Angeles Chef Michael Kahikina, wine tastings from Sonoma Cutrer, Constellation Brands, Rodney Strong and more, and live music beneath the glimmer of Santa Anita’s original art deco chandeliers. Admission is $85 per person including entry to the Chandelier Room, catered buffet, nine wine tastings, live music, racing program and tip sheet. For more information or to reserve group seating in the Chandelier Room, call (626) 574-6398.

Saturday, Sept. 30 will offer fans five exhilarating races as part of The Breeders’ Cup World Championships “Win & You’re In” Challenge Series. Watch and wager on the country’s best as they vie to earn automatic berths into their respective divisions on Breeders’ Cup weekend this November.

Race fans can choose from several packages to elevate their Santa Anita experience on Saturday, September 30, including the Sky View Package, the Premium Turf Terrace Package and the kid-friendly Family Fun Zone.

Available Saturday, Sept. 30, the Sky View Package will offer race viewing from the top of the Club House, overlooking the track and mountains beyond from an open-air balcony. Ideal for groups, the package includes a classic buffet created by Santa Anita’s new internationally-recognized and Michelin-trained Executive Chef, Wolfgang Von Wieser, as well as champagne upon arrival, cocktail service, access to a full cash bar, plus Club House admission, racing program and tip sheet. The Sky View Package is available from $200 for a group of four people. To purchase, visit http://www.santaanita.com/events/big-cap-sky-view-packages.

For a more formal race day experience, head to the Turf Terrace on Saturday, Sept. 30 for the Premium Turf Terrace Package. Priced at $55 per person, this package includes a $40 food and beverage credit, complimentary cocktail with souvenir cup, dedicated table reservation, and Club House admission. Child’s tickets are available for $20 including $20 toward food and a free kid’s ice cream. To purchase, visit http://www.santaanita.com/events/premium-turf-terrace-package.

To help race-goers make the most of their day at the track, Santa Anita will offer a fan-friendly $40 wagering contest that boasts up to $1,000 in daily prize money, including up to two entries into day one of the 3-day Autumn Handicapping Championship (Oct.6 – Oct.8) at Santa Anita this fall.

The opening weekend festivities continue Sunday, Oct. 1 in Santa Anita newest venue with the 100-to-1 Club Sunday Brunch. Perched over the track’s heart-pounding first turn, the 100-to-1 Club combines panoramic views of the racetrack and San Gabriel Mountains with chic lounge-style seating, betting concierges and a private bar.

The 100-to-1 Club Sunday Brunch rivals buffet spreads at top luxury hotels. For $88 per person, enjoy bottomless sparkling wine (upgrade to Veuve Clicquot for $128), reserved seating and a premium buffet including a carving and omelet stations, fresh sushi prepared to order, and brunch standards like French toast, eggs, bacon and more. For more information or to reserve a seat, visit www.santaanita.com/events/100-to-1-club-sunday-buffet.

All weekend long, The Family Fun Zone will offer carnival-style games for the whole family on Santa Anita’s grassy Infield. Enjoy inflatable jumpers, face painting, rock wall climbing, carnival games, pony rides, and the Santa Anita Playground. Admission is free, with ticket packages for rides and attractions available for purchase.

A popular choice is the Family Fun Zone 4-Pack ($40) including four hot dogs, four chips and four sodas, eight carnival game vouchers, two unlimited jumper wristbands, two pony ride vouchers, two face painting vouchers and two racing programs. To purchase tickets, visit www.santaanita.com/events/family-fun-zone. Group Picnic Circles are also available from just $10 per person including shaded tables and chairs, admission and racing program. For more information on group packages, call 626.574.6400.

For additional information on the events happening during Opening Weekend for the Autumn Meet at Santa Anita Park, visit www.santaanitapark.com.