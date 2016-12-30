Singular, Plural, Multiple: The Art of Laura Henneforth

December 30th, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

A new exhibit has opened at the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage featuring the works of local artist Laura Henneforth. This exhibit will run through Jan. 7.

For more information about this exhibit and the many other programs and exhibits offered at the Museum, please call (626) 574-5440 or visit the website at www.ArcadiaCa.gov/museum. The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage is located at 380 W. Huntington Drive, immediately behind the Community Center. The Museum Education Center is located at 382 W. Huntington Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Admission is always free.