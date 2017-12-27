Arcadia Traffic Collision Causes Fatality, Dec. 23

On Saturday, Dec. 23, at approximately 10:35 a.m., Arcadia Police Officers were sent to the area of Chantry Flats Road regarding a solo-vehicle traffic collision. On arrival, officers located an over-turned vehicle. Two of the occupants had minor injuries and were treated on-scene. A third occupant suffered injuries which proved fatal. The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574_5151, case #1706334. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.