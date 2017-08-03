August 4 – August 10

Editor’s Pick

A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Anthony Gomes Band ~ with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests (Arcadia Blues Club, 16 East Huntington Drive, Arcadia @ 7p.m. – 11:30 p.m.).

Your local weekly events

August 4

A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Anthony Gomes Band ~ with Bobby Bluehouse & Special Guests (Arcadia Blues Club, 16 East Huntington Drive, Arcadia @ 7p.m. – 11:30 p.m.). Food is available from 7p.m. until Midnight. We have something for everyone! Free Parking available on the street and behind Denny’s. The Arcadia Blues Club (ABC) is dedicated to bringing you the finest blues music in the Southland. When you visit ABC, you can expect to hear only top-notch players with years of playing experience! Southern California’s Best Place to be Friday & Saturday Nights!

-ARCADIA

Senior Luau (Arcadia Community Center @ 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Join the Arcadia Community Center for a morning of fun and games – Hawaiian style! Catered lunch and a raffle will be available. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, please call Arcadia Community Center at (626) 574-5130.

– ARCADIA

Arcadia Movies in the Park: Toy Story (Arcadia City Hall West Lawn @ 6:30 p.m.). In partnership with CHOICESS Arcadia, the City of Arcadia presents Movies in the Park: Toy Story for friends and family of all ages to enjoy. Join us for a beautiful night under the stars playing fun games and activities. This event is free of admission and hot food, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking will be available at the Santa Anita Race Track, Gate 5.

– ARCADIA

August 5

Uncle Joey’s Working Out (Special Event at the Ice House @ 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Born in Havana, Cuba and raised in North Bergen, NJ, Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance. 18 and over, two drink minimum, tickets for $15.

-PASADENA

Councilmember Tyron Hampton’s Community Pancake Breakfast Block Party (Brookside Golf Club @ 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.). The community is invited to join Councilmember Tyron Hampton’s Community Pancake Breakfast Block Party at Brookside Golf Club. RSVP required. To RSVP, please call or text (626) 755-9806.

– PASADENA

August 6

The free Old Pasadena Farmers Market takes place every Sunday (9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Holly Street at Fair Oaks Avenue in Old Pasadena). This certified market features locally grown produce, fresh baked goods, gourmet products, and much more! Enjoy ready-to-eat barbecue, tamales, and delicious vegetarian options. Nearby, find 90 minutes free parking in the Marriott Park & Walk Parking Garage at 171 N. Raymond Avenue. Use the mapped address link above to find more options. Enjoy live music most Sundays from 11:00a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

-PASADENA

Summer Concerts in Library Park (Monrovia Library Park @ 7p.m. to 8:30 p.m.). The City of Monrovia presents summer concerts in the park. This Sunday, enjoy a night out as you listen to the beautiful country music Arnie Newman Band. This event is free of charge.

– MONROVIA

August 7

Gold Line Adventure – Youth Month (Metro Gold Line @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Low Cost Community Event! Come join Day One for a Gold Line Adventure! Making Stops at Olvera Street and China Town! Participants will also be visiting the recently renovated LA Historic Park! For ticket information and to register Please visit goDayOne.org or call (626) 229-9750.

– PASADENA

August 8

Yoga in the Garden (The Arboretum in the Garden @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.) Starting with a warm up stroll, Gina De Roma, will lead this class that provides a gentle, stimulating and rejuvenating all-levels traditional yoga practice, enhanced by the idyllic Arboretum. To Register please call the Education Department at (626)821-4623 or pay $15 at the class.

-ARCADIA

Chinese Rabbit Lantern (USC Pacific Asia Museum @ 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.). Join educators from the USC Pacific Asia Museum as participants explore Asian cultures, arts, and practices through storytelling and hands-on art making! Discover stories told through the eyes of children and engage in creating a work of art inspired by one of the many cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands. This event is free and for all ages. For more information, call (626) 449-2742 or visit www.pacificasiamuseum.org.

– PASADENA

August 9

ArtCenter College of Design Community Tour (ArtCenter College of Design @ 10 a.m.). As part of Art Center’s ongoing community relations efforts, ArtCenter invites social, civic and cultural organizations to visit ArtCenter’s Hillside Campus and tour the College’s iconic building—a city historic landmark—including a look at its cutting edge facilities and the Student Gallery, which showcases dynamic student work from all disciplines. Community tours are offered in cooperation with the San Marino League, a volunteer and philanthropic organization, whose members raise funds for Fine Art scholarships and serve as docent volunteers for ArtCenter. This Spring, individuals are invited to tour on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. No reservations are necessary. Groups can reserve a tour on the second Friday of every month at 10 a.m. but you must RSVP in advance by calling the number indicated above. Note: Group tours can accommodate up to 24 people, ages 10 and above.

– PASADENA

August 10

Cold Duck 70’s and Top 40 at tonight’s City of Arcadia Concerts in the Park Summer Concert Series (City Hall 240 W. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 6:30 p.m.) . A free event that invites you to bring lawn chairs, blankets to sit on, and picnic baskets if you like. Kids Fun Zone featuring games, crafts and activities. Come and enjoy this fun event with your family. It’s an annual tradition that brings community together to enjoy Arcadia’s beautiful city parks. Cost: FREE! Food & Drink for Purchase. Games & Activities for kids. Bring Chairs/Blankets to get comfy and enjoy the Music.

-ARCADIA

Three to Get Ready! A Trio of Gardening Workshops (Aug. 10 @ 2:30 p.m., Botanical Nursery at The Huntington)

Ready to hone your garden skills? The Botanical staff will hold a series of three short workshops in one afternoon, focusing on irrigation, repotting, and creating a succulent rock garden. Each presentation will last approximately 20 minutes, and participants can attend all three. Pick up some bargains plants (and complimentary refreshments) at a 20 percent-off sale after the program. Free; no reservations required.

– SAN MARINO