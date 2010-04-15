Social Whirl – byFloretta Lauber

April 15th, 2010 by Arcadia Weekly

Calder Quartet and Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Make Musical Magic

The critically applauded Calder Quartet and 17 members of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus (LACC) Chamber Singers joined forces to perform at a special evening salon for music lovers on March 13 at the Maxwell House, located at the Western Justice Center Foundation in Pasadena.

The innovative and eclectic concert, which benefited LACC, included works by Mozart, Ravel and Frith. Guests also enjoyed wine, cheese and dessert. Rachel Fine, LACC executive director, who noted that the two ensembles had previously collaborated, said, “It was a truly amazing memorable evening.”

Festival of Books Bus Trip

Come celebrate the written word with the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library at the Los Angeles Times’ Festival of Books at the UCLA campus on Saturday, April 24. This free celebration offers an opportunity to hear popular writers discuss writing and researching, to read from their work and to sign books. Panel discussions on topics ranging from autobiography to yoga, as well as cooking, history, screenwriting, mystery and poetry are available. There are hundreds of booths to browse and shop for books, calendars, posters, arts and crafts. Children will be entertained by storytellers and performers and autographs by characters such as The Cat in the Hat. Food stands offer a variety of menu items.

Round trip bus transportation cost is $5 per person. Bus pickup will be in front of the Arcadia Public Library at 8 a.m.; estimated time of return is 6:30 p.m. Reservations will be available on a first come, first served basis. Forms for signup are available in the Friends Bookstore in the library, 20 W. Duarte Rd. Orientation material will be mailed back.

If there are further questions regarding the bus, call (626) 447-4280,

Miss Saigon in Concert May 1st, San Gabriel Mission Playhouse

The excitement mounts as cast, producer, director and supporters work tirelessly for the opening curtain on May 1st for two performances only, 2 and 8 p.m. at the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse.

Miss Saigon, award winning Broadway hit (from the creators of Les Miserables) has landed on the SGVMT stage with a 24-piece orchestra and a stellar cast. Exposed percussion pieces, exotic wind instruments and still haunting images of a controversial war torn era make this production in concert especially fascinating to hear and see.

Premiering for the very first time at the Mission Playhouse, this unique concept of Miss Saigon will make you feel like you are a part of the story, bringing your theatre experience to a whole new level. Miss Saigon is a tragic love story of a young Vietnamese bar girl making the ultimate sacrifice for her son born of an American soldier in a time of war.

Beyond its historical background, Miss Saigon has all the elements of a successful musical, both in fan base and at the box office. With a cast of professional multi-racial actors matched by a moving powerful vocal score, this production is sure to be talked about among patrons for many years to come.

For tickets, call (626) 282-1440.

Showcase House Opens April 18th

The anticipation and waiting are almost over. Pasadena Showcase House of Design for 2010 opens to the public on Sunday, April 18-May 16.

After attending the empty house party in January, I am anxiously awaiting the transformation. The miracle of combining beautiful materials with outstanding talent and the dedication of the committee always brings a wondrous Showcase House.

Over 30 boutique shops and an outdoor restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus snacks and beverages, will be enjoyed on the beautiful grounds.

Visit the Web site at www.Pasadenashowcase.org. Tickets are $30-$40. It is closed on Mondays.

TofR Float Judge was Garden Club Speaker

Sierra Madre Garden Club held its dinner meeting on Monday, April 12th, held at Memorial Park Hart Senior Center. Program speaker was Jim Coiner, one of three official judges who selected prize winning floats in the 2010 Rose Parade.

Coiner, owner of Coiner Nursery in La Verne, specializing in roses, shared the fascinating experience of working with the TofR and choosing among the gorgeous floats that carried out this year’s theme. “A Cut Above the Rest,” Sierra Madre’s float entry, was one of the prize winners.

Vince Foley (center), Arcadia 2009 Citizen of the Year, with Lee and Mickey Segal, 2008 honorees, who presented the coveted award at Chamber of Commerce’s annual Installation and Citizen of the Year award dinner April 1st, held in the Chandelier Room at Santa Anita Turf Club.

George Fasching (center), chair of this year’s successful Pot of Gold Rotary fund-raiser “Mardi Gras” with Virginia and Tom Crosby.

Andy Bundesmann (center), Rotary Member representing Huntington Veterinary Hospital, with guests Mickey Harbur, holding the adorable auction puppy, a Brussels Griffon, with Ginny Donohoe. Leigh Ann Fasching was the successful bidder for the pup. She has named the pup Cassie.

Stiltwalkers dance at Rotary’s Mardi Gras on Burbon Street, not the giant mask on the wall. Decorations and entertainment were a “10.”

5. Imy Dulake, president of Arcadia Rotary, in parade of revelers at Burbon Street dinner party at Community Center.

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Chamber Singers (based in Pasadena) flank the Calder Quartet.

Co-star of Miss Saigon, Franc-Anton Harwart as “The Engineer” (Toronto Company and 2005 L.A. Ovation Award Winner for the role at Fullerton Civic Light Opera).

Jennifer Hubilla as “Kim” (Premiere London U.K. Tour), has lead role in Miss Saigon.

9. The 2010 Pasadena Showcase House of Design.