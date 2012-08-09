Yuanji Dance and Tai Chi Going Strong for 10 Years in Arcadia

August 9th, 2012 by Arcadia Weekly



The ancient art of Yuanji is practiced with a Master in Arcadia County Park last week. The exercises are free and open to anyone. -Photo by Terry Miller

Chinese Yuan Ji Dance is a mixture of martial arts, physical therapy, meditation, dance and qigong exercise. This multicultural dance promotes health and well-being for all. The enjoyment of Yuanji dance is very beneficial for our mental, spiritual and physical well being.

In Arcadia County Park a very familiar sight is seen daily. Men and women practicing Tai Chi and Yuanji Dance usually in bright red shirts and Yuanji in more traditional Chinese clothing. The classes are free and open to anyone and often atrract Western eyes between 9 and 10 AM 5 days a week.

In recent years, Yuanji-Dance is one of the most popular exercises in Taiwan. The characteristics of the Yuan-ji-Dance contain simple steps, easy to learn and practice and guided by elegant music and pose which is devoted to the senior citizen. It also promotes the development of morning sport in Taiwan. A thesis study found that Yuanji-Dance, derived from Yuanji gung, which is a form of dance combined with Chi-Gung, Tai Chi, medicine, martial arts and yuanji music. Lin Cha-lung is the President of the Association of Chinese Yuanji-Dance. The advantages of the Yuanji-Dance for senior citizens are healthy exercise, the use of leisure time and improvement of interpersonal relationships.

Yuanji Dance originated from Tai-I-Dao, created during the Gin Dynasty 700 years ago. The exercise and movements considered a national pride by the Emperors. Artistically, the exercise combines martial arts, entertainment, and physical therapy to become a unique dance.

Yuanji has been successful in alleviating or treating countless illnesses that plague modern patients. Yuanji has now been proven in the western scientific paradigm. Research substantiating its clinical, therapeutic claims and investigating its scientific basis has been conducted in the past few years. Many medical scientists and experts are convinced by the research results that Yuanji is so unexpectedly powerful and exceptionally effective in restoring health and bringing great benefit to people in China and the USA, as well as in other countries of the world. Yuanji has opened up an entirely new realm of healing and enhancing people’s health. The integration of modern medicine and Yuanji may provide a complete solution to those who are seeking to regain or achieve health and longevity.

The movements are very simple, elegant, and suitable for all ages and both sexes. Each movement combines massage, coordination among arms, eyes, bodies and footsteps. It releases stress, increase pleasure, and boosts energy.

Yuanji Dance continued 10 years of history and every year a new dance is launched and the present we have 16 episodes.

Southern California has totally 27 Yuanji Dance groups; Arcadia Park is one of them which started on 2/16/2002. Every morning from 8am to 9:30am, 7 days a week. The main hall in the park is used during rainy days.

Also there is another free class in Arcadia Community Center presented by Arcadia Chinese Association every Tuesday afternoon starts on 1:00pm to 3pm. If you like to have more information, please contact Alice Wang at 626-383-2588.