Dog Haus Gives Back to No Kid Hungry

America’s top chefs partner to help fight childhood hunger

Dog Haus, the critically acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept, announced today its pledge to help fight childhood hunger through a year-long collaborative chef series in partnership with No Kid Hungry which launches on January 1, 2018. Dog Haus has enlisted eight nationally celebrated chefs representing regions of the country in which Dog Haus has locations, each of whom are creating limited time menu items to be served at all Dog Haus stores throughout the year.

“I’m ecstatic about partnering with No Kid Hungry and collaborating with some of America’s top chefs to give back,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Using the chef’s culinary creativity to do good is both humbling and inspiring. I hope that with every bite of these chef-created items it reminds our customers that there are many who wonder where their next meal is coming from and spur them to help end childhood hunger in other ways.”

Each chef will work closely with the Dog Haus culinary team to craft a menu item available for two months at a time. $1 of the purchase price from each of these items will be donated to No Kid Hungry. Dog Haus’ 2018 goal is to raise $100,000 for the organization.

“Since Dog Haus’ inception, giving has always been at the core of the work that we do,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “We strongly believe that no person should ever go without a meal, and we are thrilled to join forces with No Kid Hungry and partner with some of the country’s best chefs to take hot dogs, sausages and burgers to new culinary heights, all while helping end childhood hunger in our country.”

To help raise additional funds for No Kid Hungry, Dog Haus will be adding a round up for charity line on each check, allowing guests the option to round up their bill to the nearest dollar throughout all of 2018.

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this year-long partnership that will bring together so many talented chefs to help end childhood hunger in the U.S.,” said Jenny Dirksen, National Director of Chef and Culinary Relations at No Kid Hungry. “No one understands the power of good food better than chefs, who make their living feeding others. We’re deeply appreciative for the generous support of Dog Haus and the culinary community.”

Dog Haus’ chef collaboration series kicks off in January with current Top Chef contender Bruce Kalman of Union, with his “Porchetta ‘Bout It”, which features a custom porchetta sausage (made with Kalman’s signature porchetta seasoning), Kalman’s Italian giardiniera, garlic aioli and chicharrôn.“I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this collaboration; I mean, being able to help raise more money for No Kid Hungry, coupled with great hot dogs Is there anything better?” says Kalman. “When deciding on a hot dog, I couldn’t think of anything more appropriate than creating a dog that speaks to who I am as a chef. Porchetta has become part of my identity and I am thrilled to serve it in this format.”

Los Angeles based Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson of Playa Provisions, Hudson House, The Tripel, and Da Kikokiko, has created the Salty Malty, a salty caramel budino shake with a caramel swirl, malt and dulce crispearls, to run alongside Porchetta ‘Bout It at all locations. “When collaborating, I really aim to make all parts shine. Salty Malty is the perfect pairing for Porchetta ‘Bout It because it’s balanced and subtle, highlighting its flavors without overpowering it. I’m super excited to be part of this collaboration and support an organization in a fun, inspired and playful way.”

Throughout the rest of the year, customers can expect to see items debut from a stellar list of renowned chefs. Chicago based Stephanie Izard, a Top Chef Season 2 winner, Iron Chef winner and chef/ owner of the highly acclaimedGirl & The Goat will be rolling out her item in March, followed by East Coaster Ilan Hall, Top Chef Season 2 winner, TV personality and owner of Ramen Hood, who will launch his creation May 1. Starting in July, Colorado’s Alex Seidel of Mercantile and Fruition Farm in Denver will put his creativity to the test and beginning September 1, Texas’ very own Dean Fearing, often referred to as the “Father of Southwestern Cuisine” and chef/owner of Fearing’s Restaurant, will craft a creation of his own. Concluding the campaign will be Los Angeles chef and TV personality Chris Oh of Seoul Sausage Co, Hanjip and EsCaLa, with a collaborative item running in November to close out the year, alongside a sweet creation from pastry chef and TV personality Duff Goldman of Duff’s Cake Mix and Charm City Cakes.

To celebrate the series and continue its efforts to help No Kid Hungry end childhood hunger in America, Dog Haus will be hosting a silent auction and charity event bringing together the culinary talent, public and key No Kid Hungry representatives. Dog Haus Cares 2018 will be held at Santa Anita racetrack’s iconic and exclusive Chandelier Room in December.