Eat a Sub: Help Operations Gratitude and City of Hope

March 17th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Jersey Mike’s in Pasadena and Monrovia among restaurants hosting “Month of Giving” in March

Operation Gratitude and City of Hope are joining forces with 116 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the Los Angeles, Fresno and Santa Barbara areas for the 7th Annual March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to:

Operation Gratitude (113 L.A. / Fresno / Santa Barbara area locations)

City of Hope (three locations in Hollywood, North Hollywood and Northville)

For a complete list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, please visit our charity listing by state .

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when the local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales – every single dollar that comes in – to Operation Gratitude and City of Hope.

Throughout the country, on Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100 percent of sales to nearly 150 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

In 2016, Los Angeles, Fresno and Santa Barbara area Jersey Mike’s locations raised more than $430,000 for the campaign.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Everyone is invited to come in to a local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and enjoy a delicious sub meal.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $4 million for local charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $20 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog.