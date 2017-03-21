Food, Glorious Food – Chef Prepared Delights Delivered to Your Door

March 21st, 2017 by Terry Miller

‘Munchery’ now available in over 1,000 cities across the U.S.

Last Friday, we at Beacon Media sampled some wonderful fare from a company called, aptly enough, ‘Munchery.’ We looked at their imaginative and extensive website and were pleasantly surprised at the selection of dishes available.

The concept is quite simle really, excellent highly trained chef -prepared food, cheerfully delivered to your door – when you want it! Not only is the concept good, but the food is exquisite, fresh and thoughtfully prepared unlike anything I’ve seen or experienced before.

One of my favorite dishes was the Seared Salmon with a delicious mustard dressing. This was perhaps one of the freshest pieces of Salmon I’ve ever taste outside of Fisherman’s Wharf bistro in San Fransico.

The food comes prepared and all you have to do is heat it up (unless of course it’s a salad – of which there are many from which to chose). A side dish of macaroni and cheese with a twist (Jalapenos) was a perfect lunch the following day.

Some others in the office said how they felt the food was definitely on the healthy side and with particular kudos to the bread/meatball sandwich. The bread was “so soft and fresh” even the next day, one employee claimed.

With the extensive website offerings, we were able to sample a broad variety of their offerings which truly would whet the appetite of even the most fussy Gourmand.

Now they don’t stop at entrees. The also offer an amazing array of decadant delights such as Apple Lattice pie or apple-stuffed French toast ( gottta try that some day) or even another on my wish list (Artichoke and Kale Pot Pie)… I’ve always wondered why people don’t offer such wonderful vegetarian options with pies. It shows that a lot of thought has gone into not only the presentation but also the nutritional value and inspiration of the chef!

Moreover, the company has done things right from the packaging, branding and ingredients to the wonderful way the food is delivered in Hot/Cold Munchery bags.

Munchery has announced that it is expanding further in the DC metro area, Seattle and Southern California. The additional regions, which represent nearly 1.3 million households, bring Munchery’s serviceable footprint to 25 million households across over 1,000 cities in America.

Munchery’s latest expansion is part of an accelerated plan under the company’s new CEO to service the entire country within the next 18 months.

“Our customer research and data analysis indicate that there is substantial demand for dining-in experiences that match what Munchery brings to the table: delicious, healthy, ready-to-eat meals that fulfill Americans’ need for quality and convenience,” said Munchery CEO James Beriker. “Munchery’s continued growth allows us to invest further in expanding our operations to meet the demand for Munchery nationwide.”

In contrast to other food delivery services, Munchery’s significant scale and unique end-to-end model––from ingredient sourcing, to food production, to meal packaging and delivery––enable operational efficiencies and unparalleled food quality, service, and personalization.

Since its founding in 2011, Munchery has expanded in key high-population markets and residential neighborhoods where there is a lack of premium food delivery options. The company’s team of chefs prepare meals from four production facilities in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, as well as its 35,000-square-foot flagship in San Francisco.

In Southern California, Munchery has extended coverage to 740,000 additional homes in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Riverside. This includes rural and suburban locations where there is unmet demand for high-quality food delivery options.

To order and check out their extensive menu: www.munchery.com