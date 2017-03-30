Greek Food for a Good Mood

March 30th, 2017 by Jason Yassine

Photos and Story

By Jason Yassine

If you’re around the Pasadena area and craving Greek food, then Daphne’s California Greek is worth a try. With a variety of salads, sandwiches, and plates Daphne’s has plenty of options to choose from. They have several menu items that fall under 700 calories and can be customized. Daphne’s provides options for those who are on low-fat, low-carb, high protein, vegetarian, vegan and gluten- free diets. Since Daphne’s prides itself on providing fresh, high-quality and healthful food, I decided to try them out.

When first approaching the restaurant, I noticed the outside had a very urban feel. Steel tables with umbrellas and chairs surrounded the entrance as I made my way into the establishment. Once inside, the urban and modernized theme continued. Everything from the décor and furniture, to the flat-screened TV that was playing sports had an urban feel. After spending several minutes glaring at the menu, I placed my order and the young lady handed me a number for my table. After waiting for some time, my food arrived.

I ordered two meals to sample and try out. The first, was the Mediterranean Veggie plate and the second was the Falafel Pita sandwich. Visually, the Mediterranean Veggie was plated nicely. It included spanakopita, falafel, hummus, fries and rice. The Spanakopita, which is a Greek pastry, was delicious. The exterior layer of the pastry was light and flakey. The inside was bursting with flavor from the chopped onions, spinach, and feta cheese all coming together. Both the falafel and fries were warm, crunchy, and seasoned quite nicely. As for the hummus and rice, I felt it was average tasting and needed more seasonings to help elevate it. Regardless, the entire plate came together and had a nice Mediterranean kick.

When it came to the Falafel Pita sandwich, it was visually appealing and colorful. The sandwich had a warm toasted pita that was filled with falafel, avocado spread, cabbage, cucumber-tomato salad and tzatzik. All of the vegetables were crisp and helped create an element of freshness to the meal. The falafel was flavorful and the tzatzik (cucumber, yogurt, and garlic dip) added more depth to the sandwich. The avocado spread was a nice additive because of its creamy and rich texture.

I felt the sandwich was a good choice and the Mediterranean Veggie plate was light and fresh tasting. There were plenty of wholesome ingredients used in both meals, which kept it very healthy. Overall, I would check out Daphne’s if you’re looking for a solid go-to spot for Greek food.