Sample some of Arcadia’s best cuisine at Matt Denny’s Ale House

Come taste the town of Arcadia! Every month, the City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Services Department, Senior Services Division along with a City Council Member, will explore restaurants in Arcadia that will include a pre-selected lunch menu suitable to taste the best Acadia has to offer. On Wednesday, June 14, individual can taste the town for lunch at Matt Denny’s Ale House in Arcadia.

The fee is $15 per person. Transportation is provided to and from the restaurant. Participants will meet at the Community Center, 365 Campus Drive at 10:45 a.m.

If interested in attending a Taste the Town event, please call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130. This program is for individuals age 50 and over. Space is limited!