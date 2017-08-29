A Walking tour of St. Andrews and Edinburgh in Scotland (UK)

By May S. Ruiz

There was a time when my awareness of Scotland was very much limited to Scotch whisky, for which I have neither a fondness nor taste. However, I do know several people who enjoy the single malt variety, so you might say I appreciate Scotch by osmosis.

Five years ago, though, I visited Scotland for the first time and that experience gave me a bit more knowledge about this beautiful country (other than that of producing James Bond and Scotch). Two weeks ago, I went back for my third visit. As I did on my first foray, I went to Edinburgh and St. Andrews.

Edinburgh, located in Lothian on the Firth of Forth’s southern shore, is the capital of Scotland. Besides being home to the Scottish Parliament and the seat of the monarchy in Scotland, it is the second most populous city in Scotland and the seventh most populous in the United Kingdom.

One can’t claim to have been to Edinburgh without going to Edinburgh Castle. An imposing fortress sitting on top of Castle Rock, it is the edifice that is most associated with the city. It was a principal royal residence from the 11th century until the early 17th century; it provided comfortable living quarters to the reigning monarch and a repository for royal treasures and registers.

On the opposite end to Edinburgh Castle from the Royal Mile stands the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. It is where Queen Elizabeth stays for a week at the beginning of the summer for official ceremonies.

There many landmarks to take in depending on how long you’re staying – Scottish Parliament, Scottish National Gallery, St. Giles Cathedral, The Real Mary King’s Close, Edinburgh Zoo etc.

From there I traveled to St. Andrews, a seaside town about 30 miles northeast of Edinburgh.

I began my excursion at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the world’s oldest association for the sport.

Then I headed out to the Old Course. Golfers considering going to the Old Course is significant in itself; yet its most noteworthy feature is that, despite its lofty reputation, it is actually open to the public. Obtaining a tee time isn’t an impossible feat as long as you have a suitable handicap (24 for men and 36 for women). However, due to its immense popularity, booking the Old Course involves employing a few strategies.

St Andrews is also home to the oldest university in Scotland and third oldest in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1413, the University of St. Andrews has been ranked by the University League Table third in overall academic excellence behind Cambridge and Oxford. The University of St. Andrews doesn’t really have a campus – its buildings are spread all over town. If you’re visiting during term you’ll probably find yourself strolling alongside students hurrying off to their lectures or tutorials.

Other in-town attractions I suggest visiting are: British Golf Museum, St. Andrews Cathedral, Scotland’s National Aquarium and Inchcolm Abbey, and the Botanical Garden.

All these delightful places in Edinburgh and St. Andrews offer the grace and old-world grandeur of times past. They are a reminder of an age of civility and gentility – an escape we sorely need given our current fractured society.