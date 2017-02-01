Should Millennials Quit Social Media In 2017?

February 1st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Here’s five reasons that answer ‘yes’

By Cliff Tyler

Social Media sites like Facebook, Instagram and others are significant vacuums of time, yet it’s difficult for us to think about stepping away from them for even a day, let alone quitting them outright. Still, there are several reasons why giving up social media in 2017 is a good idea.

1. It’s Eating Up Your Time

People spend an average of 50 minutes per day on three apps: Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, all of which are owned by Facebook itself. While that might not seem like a significant amount of time, it adds up to the point where days upon days each year are spent on social media.

2. It’s Making You Depressed

People tend to use social media to display highlights from their life, so it creates a distorted picture in which everyone else’s life is spectacular and yours is even worse than you thought. Even if you logically know this to be untrue, it can still hard to shake these negative feelings, especially if you’re looking at pictures of vacations and weddings on Facebook and Instagram day after day. If you are conscious about your body figure, and even if you aren’t, Instagram is flooded with fitness models who would even make the most in-shape people feel bad about their figure.

3. It’s Furthering Echo Chambers

We have a tendency to associate with those with views similar to our own, and social media is making it all the more easy to shut out dissenting viewpoints. If someone on your Facebook feed posts something you disagree with, it’s rather easy to block or unfollow them, instead of debating with or challenging their viewpoint. There are countless complex issues in our world, and putting on blinders and not acknowledging that not everyone will agree with us does no good.

4. It’s Taking Up Time That Could Be Spent Being Productive

Do you want to learn new language or instrument or maybe read more books in 2017? Well, you’ll have to make some adjustments to how you budget your time. If you are spending an average of 50 minutes or more on social media, then you know that using that time for something worthwhile that will stimulate your mind and creative focus is a wise decision. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.

5. It’s Become A Routine

Social media is so ubiquitous and ingrained in our culture that at this point, it feels like something we have to do, rather than something we want to do. Most of us wake up and open up Facebook before we’ve even had a cup of coffee. How often do you actually feel engaged by something on social media? Compare that to how often you find yourself scrolling aimlessly as a way to kill time. Social media can make you into a mindless zombie if it hasn’t already.

We understand that giving up social media cold turkey might be difficult, so we want to assure you that it’s not the only way. Try scaling back gradually and reduce how frequently you use it. You can even try implementing a policy of “no social media” for one day each week. You might not be able to imagine life without social media but trust us: it’s easier than you think.