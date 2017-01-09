Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Caltrans Say It’s Ready for the Next Big Quake

January 9th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

- Photo courtesy Cal Trans

– Photo courtesy Cal Trans

 

California’s State Highway system has more than 12,000 bridges, and since the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, Caltrans’ Seismic Retrofit Programs have focused on seismically retrofitting bridges and bridge expansion joints throughout the state.  In this Caltrans News Flash, learn what Caltrans has done to prepare for large scale earthquakes at major interchanges and bridge structures. You will also see what Caltrans does when a quake of magnitude 5.0 or larger occurs.

The current Seismic Retrofit Programs have been focused on identifying and retrofitting existing bridges statewide, bringing them up to the latest seismic safety retrofit standards established to prevent collapse during future earthquakes.

View the News Flash

 

This News Flash is the 111th in a series of videos highlighting Caltrans’ activities that present the wide-ranging and critical work that the Department does to enhance California’s economy and livability. To see more of these and other videos, search for #CaltransNewsFlash on Twitter or go to http://bit.ly/1ez3LYz.

About Arcadia Weekly
Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!
View all posts by Arcadia Weekly →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *