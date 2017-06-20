News

Heatwave Prompts Flex Alert for Arcadia

California Edison is reminding customers to conserve energy during the blistering Heatwave – Photo by Terry Miller/Beacon Media News

By Terry Miller

The sweltering heat wave we’ve been experiencing has prompted the first Flex Alert of 2017, in an effort to conserve electricity .

California Independent System Operator issued the Flex Alert for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As part of the conservation effort, state residents are encouraged to voluntarily use less electricity during the late afternoon hours when air conditioners are typically used most.

The week’s hot temperatures are expected to drive up people’s use of air conditioners, which can strain the power grid.

“Consumers are urged to voluntarily conserve electricity to help avoid more serious steps to protect the power grid, including local rotating outages,” the agency said in a statement.

“Consumers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher,” the agency said.

Conservation Tips

  • Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away
  • Cool with fans and draw drapes
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Use major appliances in morning or late evening

Cal-ISO predicts peak will exceed 47,000 megawatts on both Tuesday, which is forecasted to be the Southland’s hottest day of the week, and Wednesday.

