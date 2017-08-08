Active Search in Effect for Missing Foothill Unity Board Member

Sierra Madre resident Carl Foote was reported missing by his wife on Sunday, Aug. 6 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Carl was last seen walking in the vicinity of Merrill and Highland Avenues at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Foote is a lifelong resident of Sierra Madre and is an avid walker, hiker and cyclist, and is extremely familiar with the trails in Sierra Madre and the surrounding vicinity. Mr. Foote is very tall, 6’9”, in stature, and very lean, weighting 200lbs. He is most likely wearing a white T-shirt, Khaki shorts to the knee, and white socks and tennis shoes. It is unknown if Mr. Foote went hiking on the local trails.

The Sierra Madre Police Department is actively searching for Foote and a Missing Person Investigation was immediately launched. Officers investigating the incident, soon learned that Carl’s personal belongings, cell phone, wallet, bicycles and vehicle were all left behind at his home in Sierra Madre. An initial Missing Person Flier was forwarded to surrounding police agencies in the San Gabriel Valley.

Mr. Foote did not report to work on Monday morning. In furtherance of the investigation, the Sierra Madre Police Department utilized our partners from the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue coupled with air Support from the Pasadena Police Department. The foothills of Sierra Madre were searched for Foote throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning, but Foote has not been located.

Local church and community groups have also formed and joined in the active search for Mr. Foote. At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to be any foul play or criminal element involved in Foote’s disappearance.