Arcadia Apache Football’s Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament Slated June 21

Arcadia Apache Football is holding its Inaugural Alumni Golf Tournament next month.
On June 21. – Courtesy Photo

On June 21, the big fundraiser for Arcadia Apache Football starts at 7am at Santa Anita Golf Course.

There will be a scramble format for both men and women. Additionally, there will be a longest drive tournament; closest to the pin; largest class turnout contest; live and silent auctions; alumni and sponsor flights; on course beverages and lunch as well as an after game social.

 

Register at: www.ApacheFootball.com/AlumniGolf

or contact Michael Witten @ Ahsepc@gmail.com

 

May 3, 2018

