Arcadia Association of Realtors Reports California Pending Home Sales Continue Downward Trend in June

Despite robust closed escrow sales in June, California pending home sales slipped for the sixth consecutive month, suggesting an impending slowdown in the state’s housing market as the peak home buying season winds down, the Arcadia Association of REALTORS® said today.

With increasing concerns over shrinking housing inventory and suppressed housing affordability, REALTORS® remained cautious in June. REALTORS® reported fewer floor calls and listing appointments but higher open house traffic than in May.

Pending Home Sales Data: