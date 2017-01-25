Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 15 – Jan. 21

Jan. 15

Shortly before 4:12 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of West Longden Avenue regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracking device. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed a 26-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, both from Rosemead, had the stolen package, property, and tracking device in their vehicle. Both suspects were also in possession of controlled substances and stolen mail. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 16

Around 7:27 a.m., an officer responded to Arcadia Wireless, 158 E. Duarte Road, regarding an audible alarm activation. Surveillance footage revealed three unknown suspects exited a U-Haul truck, forced open the rear door of the business, and fled empty handed. The suspects are described as a Hispanic female, 25 to 35-years-old, a 25 to 35-year-old white male, and a 40 to 50-year-old Hispanic male. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of West Wistaria Avenue regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects entered the residence through a rear window and fled to an awaiting vehicle without stealing any of the victim’s property. Both suspects are described as thinly-built males wearing hooded sweatshirts. They fled in a newer model silver sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

Just after 3:44 p.m., an officer responded to Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course, 620 E. Live Oak Ave., regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered the unidentified suspect used a tool to punch the door lock, however, no loss was reported. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Jan. 17

Around 3:08 a.m., an officer responded to Opus Sushi, 1027 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a GPS tracking device activation. An investigation revealed the suspects smashed the front glass door to the restaurant and fled with cash and property containing a tracking device. The suspects were located, arrested, and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The arrestees include a 19-year-old female from Long Beach, an 18-year-old male from Long Beach, a 17-year-old male from Inglewood, and a 19-year-old male from Long Beach.

Just before 7:23 a.m., an officer responded to Rusnak Mercedes, 151 N. Santa Anita Ave. regarding a grand theft report. Surveillance footage captured two suspects stealing a hood from one of the vehicles. An investigation revealed a parts consultant may have previously interacted with one of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 18

Shortly after 1:44 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of Arcadia Avenue for driving with the hood folded back, obstructing the driver’s view. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 30-year-old male from La Puente was driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 2:15 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a shoplift report. A loss prevention specialist witnessed the suspect conceal merchandise inside an empty shopping bag before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The 22-year-old female from Los Angeles was cited and released in the field due to medical issues.

Around 3:16 p.m., an officer responded to the 00 block of East Live Oak Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed a rear driver-side window and stole the victim’s backpack. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Jan. 19

At approximately 10:45 a.m., an officer responded to the 5400 block of Peck Road regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) used markers to graffiti an exterior door of an office building sometime during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 2:01 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious circumstances report in the 600 block of West Foothill Boulevard in regards to two subjects ringing the doorbell to a residence numerous times. Officers located the subjects and during a consensual search of the vehicle, located controlled substances and burglary tools. A 34-year-old male from Los Angeles, a 21-year-old female from Los Angeles, and a 26-year-old male from Los Angeles were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The 34-year-old male had an outstanding felony warrant and the female suspect had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

At about 7:56 p.m., officers responded to Burlington Coat Factory, 1201 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a theft suspect in the store. The 41-year-old female was identified as the suspect in a previous theft case. During a consensual search of the suspect’s vehicle, the officer located burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. A records check revealed the suspect also had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. A 33-year-old male from Duarte was located in the car and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 20

Just before 1:35 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 W. Huntington Drive, regarding a battery report. An investigation revealed two track employees engaged in a physical altercation resulting in the suspect, a 27-year-old female from Arcadia, hitting the victim with a metal bridle in the back. The suspect is outstanding at the time of this report.

Jan. 21

Shortly after 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker attached to a bicycle. Officers located the suspect, a 32-year-old male from Buena Park, and discovered he was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.