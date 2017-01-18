Arcadia Blotters: Jan. 8 – Jan. 14

January 18th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Jan. 8

Shortly before 1:46 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the area of 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer determined an unknown suspect pried open the door lock and attempted to steal the vehicle. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 3:40 p.m., an officer responded to the 2300 block of South Second Avenue regarding graffiti located on the sidewalk. The officer discovered an unknown suspect used black spray paint to paint a swastika. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 6:07 p.m., an officer responded to the 600 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a robbery report. The victim stated the suspect approached him in the laundry room of the apartment complex and demanded his wallet as the suspect displayed a handgun. The victim complied and also gave the suspect a set of keys. The suspect fled on foot toward Sunset Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, early 20s, light skin with dark hair, and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 9

At approximately 1:47 p.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Daines Road for being identified as a stolen vehicle by the Automated License Plate Reader system. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered two vehicles, one reported stolen out of Burbank and the other out of Los Angeles, had been fraudulently sold to the drivers. The suspect who sold the vehicles is described as a Hispanic male, 35 to 37-years-old, approximately 5’5” tall. The investigation is ongoing.

Just after 5:01 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of San Miguel Drive regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) pried open a rear window, ransacked the location, and fled with cash. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Jan. 10

Around 3:57 p.m., an officer responded to the area of 1300 South Eighth Avenue regarding a robbery report. The officer determined an unknown suspect approached a man and woman walking on the sidewalk and demanded whatever they had in their possession. The woman gave the suspect her phone and jewelry, while the suspect took the man’s wallet and his deceased father’s sheriff’s badge. The suspect fled to an awaiting vehicle described as a late 90s silver sedan. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s and approximately 5’8” tall. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 1:28 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue regarding an Adult Protective Services report. An investigation revealed the victim, an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia, had 5 credit accounts opened in her name by her adult son who has power of attorney over her. The case was turned over to APS for further investigation.

Jan. 11

Shortly after 2:53 p.m., an officer responded to Premier Vision Optometry on 1 W. Duarte Road regarding a grand theft report. Surveillance footage revealed two unidentified female suspects stole approximately $1,300 worth of sunglasses. Both suspects are described as Hispanic females between 40 and 50-years-old with brown hair. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 3:43 p.m., officers responded to Nordstrom, 400 S. Baldwin Ave. regarding a fraud report. The officer determined an unknown female suspect used fraudulent ID and credit card information to purchase more than $5,500 worth of merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 12

At approximately 5:25 p.m., an officer responded to Burlington Coat Factory on 1201 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a petty theft report. The officer discovered two suspects stole numerous items of merchandise and exited the store without making payment. Before the theft, one of the suspects, a 26-year-old female from Victorville, provided her ID to complete a return. Both suspects are outstanding at the time of this report. The outstanding suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a dark-colored beard. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 9:16 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of Colorado Place for driving on the wrong side of the road. Upon contacting the driver, a records check revealed the 27-year-old male from El Monte had a suspended driver’s license. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located methamphetamine inside the vehicle and on the driver’s person. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 13

At about 3:11 a.m., officers responded to Villa Catrina on 251 N. Santa Anita Ave. regarding a commercial burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) pried open a rear door, stole the cash drawer, and fled undetected. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 10:20 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim stated his company fulfilled an order and later discovered the customer unintentionally paid the balance to an email address very similar to the legitimate business. The victim is unsure how the suspect intervened in the transaction. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 14

Shortly after 8:59 p.m., an officer responded to Macy’s on 400 S. Baldwin Ave. regarding a theft report. Loss prevention specialists observed the suspect conceal store merchandise in a shopping bag before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The 33-year-old female from West Covina was arrested and transported to Arcadia City Jail for booking.