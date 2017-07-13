Arcadia City Council Hosts Political Circus After Revealing Anticipated Zoning Projects

Political circus attempts balancing act between eager and concerned citizens and council members

By Monica Sanchez

Some were excited while others referred to the whole affair as a circus concerning the City of Arcadia’s anticipated zoning projects in the unforeseeable future. Regardless, many were eager to discover what exactly was going to happen with the city’s future commercial and residential growth.

New potential residential or mixed-use projects are expected to occur, based on an overwhelming amount of expressed interest by entrepreneurs, in the Downtown Arcadia parking lot, the Wheeler-Huntington zone, on the cross streets of Santa Anita Avenue and Huntington Boulevard, Santa Anita Avenue and Santa Clara Street, Las Tunas Drive and Santa Anita Avenue, and Michellinda and Sunset Boulevard.

“It’s time to make some changes to how our city develops down there,” says one former Planning Commission Member from the 90’s, referring to Downtown Arcadia, a zone that is mapped out for potential projects.

A lot of developers approaching the City of Arcadia with proposals have creative ideas, but they don’t always match up with the city’s zoning requirements. City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto says, “We have to be more active…and creative,” with zones in Arcadia instead of simply relying on already existing structured commercial zones for business and commerce. The point Lazzaretto was trying to make is that Arcadia cannot expect its economy to grow and expand unless creative workarounds for zoning projects are implemented or at least considered.

One of the most significant concerns voiced about potential zoning projects was their possible effects on residents. Research was called for on how exactly these projects would disrupt residential life.

For residential zones, some council members were less concerned about residents and more concerned about aesthetic appeal. Council Member April Verlato didn’t like the idea of packed apartment buildings and preferred approving townhouse projects, saying that better suits the “look” of Arcadia. However, developers would rather build high unit structures because the cost of land development and assembly is so high that they need to make up the cost of that with more units.

Mayor Pro Tem Sho Tay immediately retorted that “Some people sell their house but still want to stay in Arcadia.” Although small units create higher residential density, they benefit low-income families, millennials and seniors because smaller units can be listed at lower price points.

While sympathetic to these groups, requests for parking and traffic studies, which might hinder such projects, were called for, especially if there are going to be twice as many units in a zone than average.

Overall, the city council was eager to bring more business and commerce to Arcadia. In the end, they agreed upon increased density in building structures, meaning each project may contain a high amount of units, but they were against increasing structural height, with the maximum height of future projects set at 50 feet.

Before more concerned citizens try to enter the ring of the political circus, it’s important to note that only one zoning project has been approved so far, and there has only been interest expressed in starting projects in other available zones. Traffic, noise and increase in crime may be a concern for citizens as the city starts to grow, but everything with anticipated zoning projects in Arcadia is still very much in the planning stages.

For more information, email the Assistant City Manager/Development Services Director, Jason Kruckeberg, at jkruckeberg@ArcadiaCA.gov.

Captions:

1) New commercial and residential projects are on the horizon for Downtown Arcadia. – Courtesy photo / Downtown Arcadia

2-7) Commercial and residential projects are anticipated to occur in these zones. – Courtesy photos / Jason Kruckeberg