Arcadia Cops Bust Another Package Thief With the Aid of GPS Decoy, Sunday

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of Camino Grove Avenue regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker.

Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. The officer discovered a 40-year-old male from Artesia had the stolen package, property and tracking device in his vehicle.

After providing the officer with a fraudulent name, a records check of the correct name revealed the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.