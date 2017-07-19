Arcadia Council Approves $142,675 for Four New Police Patrol Vehicles

City Council Tuesday night approved a purchase order with 24 Hour LLC, DBA National Auto FleetGroup, for the purchase of four Ford Explorer black and white police patrol vehicles in the amount of $142,675.84.

The four vehicles that will be replaced meet the mileage, age and/or maintenance requirements of the City’s Vehicle Replacement Program. The proposed four black and white vehicles are 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Patrol Utility Vehicles, and they will replace one 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, and three 2011 Ford Crown Victoria vehicles.

The Police Department has selected the 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Patrol

Utility Vehicle model for black and white pursuit vehicles as it is equipped with a 3.7-liter

V-6 engine and is all-wheel drive with ballistic doors. These features provide superior handling during high speeds and improved accessibility when entering and exiting the vehicle. Additionally, this vehicle is larger in capacity for storing police gear and the seats accommodate gun holsters and belts.

The cost for each black and white Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Patrol Utility Vehicle is $35,668.96, for a total vehicle cost of $142,675.84. The total cost to outfit and prepare the four vehicles is approximately $64,000. This includes installation of all communication equipment, emergency lighting, and fueling transmitter packages. With outfitting, the total cost for the four vehicles is estimated at $206,675.84. Funds in the amount of $228,800 have been budgeted in the Fiscal Year 2017-18 Equipment Replacement Fund for vehicle acquisition, lighting, and telecommunications equipment.