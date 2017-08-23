Arcadia Crime Blotters: Aug. 13 – Aug. 19

Aug. 13

Shortly before 1:10 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding a battery report. The officer discovered an altercation occurred between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend resulting in the female suspect punching the male victim multiple times in the face. The 25-year-old female from Los Angeles was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 7:54 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of Wheeler Ave. regarding a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers located the suspect and, during a consensual search, found burglary tools. A witness positively identified the 37-year-old male from Monrovia as the burglar. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Aug. 14

Just after 6:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of North Santa Anita Ave. regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed a white Ford F-350 was seen driving away from the location hauling a stolen dump trailer. The suspects are described as a heavy-set male passenger and an unknown driver. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a robbery report. The victim stated he was approached by the suspect who then forcibly removed his gold necklace and fled in an awaiting vehicle. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 22-years-old, approximately 5’10”, 140 pounds, with a “buzzed” haircut. He fled in an awaiting silver sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 15

Around 9:14 a.m., an officer responded to Foothill Middle School, 171 East Sycamore Ave., regarding a vandalism report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect used spray paint or markers to graffiti various locations at the school. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 9:25 a.m., an officer responded to the 00 block of East Foothill Blvd. regarding a theft from vehicle report. A witness reported seeing an unknown suspect exit their vehicle, approach the victim’s truck, and steal a leaf blower from the open bed. The suspect then entered the passenger side of a black Chevrolet Suburban. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 16

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., an officer responded to a carport in the 700 block of South Old Ranch Road regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed the driver’s window and stole change, CDs and cigarettes. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 10:43 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 900 block of Arcadia Ave. regarding a fraud report. The victim discovered an unknown suspect applied for at least two credit cards in the victim’s name against the victim’s knowledge. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her personal information. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 17

Before 10:52 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of West Foothill Blvd. regarding audible alarm activation. An investigation revealed unknown suspects smashed an exterior door and fled once the alarm activated. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 7:51 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Loma Verde Drive regarding a package theft report. The victim stated her package was stolen from her porch sometime between Monday, Aug. 14 and today’s date. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Aug. 18

At about 11:19 a.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department regarding a theft that occurred in the 5400 block of Peck Road. The victim stated her vehicle was repossessed on April 25. Upon collecting her belongings from the repossession company, she discovered a diamond ring and her notary stamp had gone missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 9:09 p.m., during a DUI checkpoint, the officer contacted a subject for driving under the influence near the intersection of Santa Anita Ave. and California Street. Through a series of tests, the officer concluded the 42-year-old male from Monrovia was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage while driving a vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check revealed the suspect was also driving with a suspended license. This violation was added to his list of charges.

Aug. 19

Shortly after 1:53 p.m., an officer responded to StorAmerica, 5630 Peck Road, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects stole the victim’s car, located information indicating she had a storage unit and then proceeded to break into her storage unit and steal jewelry, clothing and a toy. Surveillance footage revealed one of the suspects is a local transient. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 9:36 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Tulip Lane regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspects likely entered the house by opening the garage doors by unknown means. Once inside, the suspect(s) ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous jewelry. The investigation is ongoing.