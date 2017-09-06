Arcadia Crime Blotters Aug. 27 – Sept. 2

Aug. 27

Shortly before 11:19 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Ave., regarding battery report. An investigation revealed a physical altercation occurred between two patrons while trying to park, resulting in the suspect spitting in the victim’s face. The suspect is described as an Asian male, tall, with a thin build. He was seen driving a white Porsche SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 3:33 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Golden West Ave. and Fairview Ave. regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a purse and cellphone. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Aug. 28

Just after 9:36 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unknown suspect used her Macy’s credit card to charge nearly $1,300 to her account. The victim was in possession of her card at the time of the crime. The victim does not know the suspect nor how they obtained her personal information.

Aug. 29

Just before 10:55 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Carriage House Drive regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed the alarm activated, two security guards arrived, they discovered the residence had been burglarized, and the police were notified. The loss is unknown at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 30

Shortly after 10:28 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 5400 block of Cogswell Road regarding a grand theft report. The officer determined unknown suspect(s) stole $2,688 worth of clothing from a pallet while it was unsecured in front of the business. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 5:56 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Holly Ave. and Camino Real Ave. for speeding. Upon contacting the driver, the 42-year-old male from Glendora admitted to knowingly driving with a suspended license, his vehicle was unlicensed, and he also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. During an inventory search of the vehicle, the officer located methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 6:47 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Palm Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear laundry room window, ransacked the home, and fled with $40 cash. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 31

Before 12:18 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Ave., regarding a vandalism report. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect jumped from the Wood Ranch loading dock onto the hood of the Wood Ranch manager’s vehicle causing a large dent. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, wearing a black Cheesecake Factory employee t-shirt. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 1:20 a.m., an officer responded to Carl’s Jr., 165 East Duarte Road, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 30-year-old male from Monrovia was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 7:40 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Live Oak Ave. regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim stated he parked his Honda Accord at the location at 11 p.m. the previous night, and discovered it missing this morning. The vehicle was recovered in the City of Signal Hill. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 11:45 a.m., an officer responded to the Breakthrough Training Center, 116 East Live Oak Ave., regarding a commercial burglary report. The officer discovered sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, an unknown suspect entered the location through a side door, stole three computers and a camera. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., an officer responded to Foothill Credit Union, 30 South First Ave., regarding a suspect attempted to cash a forged check. A records check prior to the officer’s arrival revealed the suspect, a 26-year-old female from La Mirada, had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Upon contacting the suspect, she ignored the officer’s commands and resisted arrest. An investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of counterfeit currency and stolen checks. She was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Sept. 1

Shortly after 3:42 p.m., an officer responded to the Station Bar, 1218 South Baldwin Ave., regarding a battery report. The officer determined an altercation ensued between two male patrons resulting in the suspect punching the victim in the head and grabbing the victim by the neck. The suspect, 50-year-old male from Monrovia, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Sept. 2

At approximately 9:22 a.m., an officer responded to Chase Bank, 60 East Huntington Drive, regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed the suspect damaged the security doors to the bank as well as damaging a Foothill Transit bus. The suspect, a 30-year-old male from Pasadena, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.