Arcadia Fire Department Responds to Gold Line Train Fire

– Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Aug. 19  At 4:50 a.m., Truck 105, Engine 105, Engine 106, Engine 107, Rescue Ambulance 105, and Battalion 105 responded to the Arcadia Gold Line Station on a reported train fire.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found a Metro Gold Line train with smoke coming from the undercarriage of the first railcar. Train personnel had used a fire extinguisher to extinguish a small fire prior to the Fire Department’s arrival.

Fire personnel investigated and determined the fire was out. The train was removed by Metro Gold Line personnel.

August 23, 2017

Arcadia Weekly


