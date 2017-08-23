Arcadia Fire Department Responds to Gold Line Train Fire

On Saturday, Aug. 19 At 4:50 a.m., Truck 105, Engine 105, Engine 106, Engine 107, Rescue Ambulance 105, and Battalion 105 responded to the Arcadia Gold Line Station on a reported train fire.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found a Metro Gold Line train with smoke coming from the undercarriage of the first railcar. Train personnel had used a fire extinguisher to extinguish a small fire prior to the Fire Department’s arrival.

Fire personnel investigated and determined the fire was out. The train was removed by Metro Gold Line personnel.