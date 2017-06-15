News

Arcadia Fire Department Weekly Report: June 4 – June 10

 

– Courtesy photo / Arcadia Fire Department

June 4

At 10:50 p.m., Engine 107 and Rescue Ambulance 105 responded to the 900 block of North First Avenue on a medical assist. Upon arrival, fire personnel evaluated a 43-year-old female experiencing head pain after a mechanical fall. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene including oxygen therapy, cervical spine assessment, and pain management. The patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

June 5

At 8:30 p.m., Engine 106 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the 700 block of Joaquin Road on a medical assist. Fire crews arrived to find a 20-year-old male lying on the ground having a seizure. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene including 12-lead cardiac monitoring, glucose check, and intravenous access. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

June 6

At 3:57 p.m., Engine 106 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the eastbound 210 freeway at Santa Anita Avenue on a traffic collision. Upon arrival, fire crews evaluated a 26-year-old female experiencing head pain and dizziness after being involved in a two-vehicle traffic accident. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene including cervical spine assessment and 12-lead cardiac monitoring. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

June 7

At 8:47 a.m., Engine 107 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the 1000 block of Heritage Oaks Drive on a medical assist. Upon arrival, fire personnel evaluated an elderly male experiencing abdominal pain and an altered level of consciousness. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on including 12-lead cardiac monitoring, glucose check, and intravenous access. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

June 8

At 12:53 p.m., Engine 106 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the 600 block of West Duarte Road on a medical assist. Fire crews arrived to find a 63-year-old male unconscious after having an allergic reaction to medication. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene including 12-lead cardiac monitoring, glucose check, intravenous access, and medication therapy. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

June 9

At 2:38 p.m., Engine 105 and Rescue Ambulance 105 responded to the 100 block of West Longden Avenue on a medical call. Upon arrival, fire personnel evaluated an elderly male experiencing severe abdominal pain. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene including oxygen therapy, 12-lead cardiac monitoring, and intravenous access. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

June 10

At 10:37 p.m., Engine 105 and Rescue Ambulance 105 responded to the 00 block of East Live Oak Avenue on a medical assist. Fire crews arrived to find a 93-year-old male feeling generalized weakness and in an altered level of consciousness. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene including oxygen therapy, 12-lead cardiac monitoring, intravenous access, and blood glucose monitoring. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

June 15, 2017

