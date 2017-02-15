Arcadia Fire Report: Feb. 5 – Feb. 11

February 15th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Feb. 5

At 12:29 p.m., Engine 106 responded to the 1100 block of West Duarte Road on a reported transformer fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered two Mylar balloons entangled in power lines with no fire. Witnesses stated they heard a loud blast prior to contacting the fire department. Fire personnel secured the area and stood by until Southern California Edison employees arrived on scene. Once the power lines were de-energized the scene was released to the power company.

Feb. 6

At 10:02 p.m., Engine 106 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the 600 block of West Duarte Road on a medical assist. Upon arrival, fire personnel evaluated a 71-year-old male experiencing shortness of breath. Fire crews provided advanced life support measures on scene including oxygen therapy, 12-lead cardiac monitoring, intravenous access, and drug therapy. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

Feb. 7

At 10:23 a.m., Engine 106 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the 700 block of West Camino Real Avenue on a medical call. Upon arrival, fire personnel evaluated an elderly female experiencing back pain. Paramedics provided advanced life support measures on scene and transported the patient to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.

Feb. 8

At 1:38 p.m., Engine 105, US&R 106, Truck 105, Rescue Ambulance 105, and Battalion 105 along with units from Monrovia and Pasadena Fire Departments responded to the westbound 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue on a traffic collision rescue. Upon arrival, fire personnel arrived to find a small pickup truck smashed under the trailer of a tanker truck and an additional vehicle with front end damage. The 45-year-old male driver of the pickup, who had self-extricated prior to Fire Department arrival, was treated for head pain and transported Methodist Hospital evaluation and treatment. The other vehicle’s driver refused treatment.

Feb. 9

At 2:39 p.m., Engine 106 and Rescue Ambulance 106 responded to the 400 block of West Palm Drive on a reported animal bite. Fire crews arrived on scene to find a 35-year-old male, in Arcadia Police custody, with an arm injury sustained while being subdued by the police K-9. Paramedics assessed the patient, treated the wound, and transported the patient to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. While at the location, fire personnel were advised of a chemical spill to the rear of the property. Fire personnel secured the area and requested a Los Angeles County Fire Health Haz-Mat inspector respond to the scene and identify the hazardous material. Fire crews remained on scene until the inspector’s arrival. The inspector determined the chemical spill was muriatic acid and neutralized the hazardous material.

Feb. 10

At 2:07 a.m., Truck 105 was dispatched to the Emergency Room of Methodist Hospital of Southern California on a miscellaneous call. Fire crews arrived on scene and were informed their assistance was needed in removing handcuffs from a 10-year-old boy’s arm. The parents stated the child was playing with the handcuffs earlier in the day, locked them on his arm, but the key would not work to release them. Fire personnel used bolt cutters to remove the handcuffs from the child’s arm and returned him to the care of hospital staff.

Feb. 11

At 6:44 a.m. Engine 107 and Rescue Ambulance 105 responded the 1600 block of Elevado Avenue on a medical assist. Upon arrival, fire personnel evaluated a female experiencing a syncopal episode. The patient received advanced life support measures on scene including oxygen therapy, 12-lead cardiac monitoring, intravenous access, and blood glucose monitoring. The patient was transported to Methodist Hospital of Southern California for further evaluation and treatment.