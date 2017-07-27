Arcadia Leadership Academy Opens Applications for Fall Class of 2017

The City of Arcadia will offer a free, interactive civic education program for Arcadia residents 18 years and older who are interested in becoming better acquainted with city operations starting in September of this year. The purpose of the program is to provide an interesting perspective into the workings of Arcadia, to develop civic leadership, and to build a stronger community through well-informed and engaged residents.

The Academy takes place in the evening over a period of nine weeks between September 12 and November 7. Participants will be exposed to each part of the City’s operations by hearing presentations from the City Manager, Administrative Services, Development Services, the Fire Department, the Library and Museum Services, the Police Department, Public Works Services, and Recreation and Community Services. Each class features ample opportunity for discussion and questions, and some sessions also feature a tour of the facility being discussed.

If you are interested in applying to be part of the fall program, please visit the City website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/academy for the current application. Applications are due by August 30 and the class size is limited to the first 25 qualified registrants.

For additional information, please contact Laena Shakarian at lshakarian@ArcadiaCA.gov or (626) 574-5434.

