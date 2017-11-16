News

Arcadia Named Most Business Friendly City by Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Mayor Amundson accepted the award for Most Business Friendly City. – Courtesy photo

The City of Arcadia was announced as the 2017 Eddy Award winner for the Most Business-Friendly City by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) for cities with a population under 68,000 at its annual awards gala on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. This is the first time that the City of Arcadia has won this prestigious award.

Finalists for the Eddy Award are selected by a blue ribbon panel that evaluates and recognizes Los Angeles County cities that are doing the most to encourage job creation and facilitate the ease of doing business within their communities. “This is a tremendous honor for the City of Arcadia,” said Mayor Peter Amundson. “Let it be known far and wide that Arcadia is open for business. Our city is home to some of the finest businesses and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles County, and our community will go above and beyond your expectations.”

Over the past several years, the City has taken great strides to cut red tape, streamline processes, and enhance customer service through a business assistance program, and a new pro-business Development Code. The Award is recognition that the City of Arcadia is without peer in our efforts to foster economic development in Los Angeles County.

The Eddy Awards began in 1996 to support the fulfillment of the LAEDC’s mission to recognize excellence by celebrating individuals, organizations, and cities that demonstrate exceptional contributions to economic development in the region. For more information, please visit the LAEDC website at www.laedc.org/eddy-awards.

November 16, 2017

