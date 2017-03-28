Arcadia Police Blotters: March 19 – March 25

March 28th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

March 19

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., an officer responded to LA Fitness, 1325 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed the victim secured his wallet and personal items in a locker and, when he returned, the unknown suspect had unlocked his locker, stolen credit cards and cash from the victim’s wallet, and fled undetected. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 10:45 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Windsor Road regarding a domestic dispute. The officer discovered an argument turned physical between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulting in the boyfriend grabbing the victim by the shirt. He held onto her so she could not exit the vehicle. The victim sustained minor bruising. The 32-year-old male from Covina is outstanding at the time of this report.

March 20

At approximately 8:59 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cortez Road regarding a theft from vehicle report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect stole the victim’s house keys from the unlocked vehicle. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just after 10:38 a.m., officers responded to 24 Hour Fitness, 125 N. First Ave., regarding a sexual assault report. An investigation revealed the male suspect initiated a sexually suggestive conversation with the juvenile victim while in the spa and when the victim left to take a shower, the suspect followed him, and groped him. The 47-year-old male from Whittier was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

March 21

Around 10:57 a.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unknown suspect fraudulently opened a bank account and cellular account in her name. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her personal information.

Just before 8:12 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of English Oaks Drive regarding a bicycle theft report. The officer discovered the suspect stole the victim’s unlocked bicycle from the side of his residence. A short time later, the victim found the bike for sale on Craigslist. The investigation is ongoing.

March 22

Shortly after 4:13 a.m., an officer responded to Honey Boba, 1 W. Duarte Road, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) pried open the front door, causing the alarm to activate. No loss was reported, no suspects were seen, and no witnesses were located.

At about 5:06 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department regarding a vandalism report. Earlier in the morning, officers arrested the suspect for an outstanding warrant. Upon release from the Arcadia City Jail, the suspect attempted to enter a secure area of the department parking lot and was seen damaging the PD landscaping, irrigation system, and a light control box at the City soccer field. The 27-year-old female from Los Angeles was transported to a local facility and was placed on a 72-hour hold for mental evaluation.

March 23

At approximately 4:43 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course, 620 E. Live Oak Ave., regarding a burglary alarm activation. An investigation revealed the unknown suspect(s) cut the chain securing an exterior gate, pried open the front door, opened the maintenance garage roll-up door, and fled with various tools. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 11:06 a.m., an officer responded to the 800 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding a vehicle illegally parked in the roadway. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected signs of drug use. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located a meth pipe in the suspect’s pocket. A records check of the 46-year-old male from Pasadena revealed he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

March 24

At about 3:42 p.m., an officer responded to Macy’s, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a petty theft report. The officer discovered the 26-year-old female from Duarte concealed numerous items of clothing before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The suspect was cited and released in the field due to medical issues.

Just before 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot, 125 N. First Ave., regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed the driver side front window, stole the victim’s wallet, and fled. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

March 25

Shortly after 6:12 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Santa Anita Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers discovered the suspect had forcefully removed the convertible top’s rear window, entered the vehicle, and was rummaging through the victim’s belongings when the victim found her. The 38-year-old female from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check also revealed she had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding a domestic dispute. Officers discovered both the male and female provided conflicting stories about the argument, had visible injuries, and both admitted to being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The 54-year-old female and 45-year-old male, both from Arcadia, were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.