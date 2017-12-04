News

Arcadia Police Seek Robbery Suspect

The suspect entered the vehicle through the driver’s side door and fled south bound on Sixth Ave. No weapons or additional suspects were seen. – Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, at about 2 p.m., Arcadia Police Officers were dispatched to a robbery which occurred in the area of Sixth Ave. and Live Oak Ave. The victim was sitting on a bus bench when the suspect walked up from behind and snatched her purse off her arm. The suspect then ran south on Sixth Ave. to an awaiting vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle through the driver’s side door and fled south bound on Sixth Ave. No weapons or additional suspects were seen.

The suspect was described as a male, Hispanic, light complexion, between 20-30 years-old, thin build, with no facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall, and was wearing a blue dress shirt. The suspect vehicle was described as a green 4 door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626)-574-5156, Arcadia PD Case #17-5928. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800)-222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

