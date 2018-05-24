Arcadia Police Start ‘Click It or Ticket Campaign’

Arcadia Police will show zero tolerance

As the unofficial start of summer, the Memorial Day holiday weekend is a busy time for Californians. Each year, the highways fill with families in vehicles, on their way to start their summer vacations. To help keep drivers and passengers safe, the Arcadia Police Department is reminding motorists to “Click It or Ticket.” The national seat belt campaign began May 21 and will run through June 3, concurrent with the busy travel season.

During this two-week period the Arcadia Police Department will deploy additional officers on special traffic patrols, specifically to stop and ticket both drivers and passengers for failing to use the vehicle’s safety belt restraints. This will also include drivers who fail to secure children in the proper child restraint seats.

“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” said Sergeant Cieadlo of the Arcadia Police Department. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our law enforcement personnel see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life and injuries at the scene of a crash. Often, deaths could have been prevented and injuries reduced with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half (48%) of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained. At night from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m., that number soared to 56 percent of those killed. That’s why one focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement. Police, Sheriff, and the CHP will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In California, the minimum penalty for a seat belt violation is $162.

