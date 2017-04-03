Arcadia Police Stolen-Car Discovery Leads to Pot Bust

April 3rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Arcadia police department arrested two suspects on marijuana cultivation charges after investigating a house with a stolen car in the driveway and a brief pursuit.

The following is a release from APD with more information on the incident.

“On Friday, March 31, at about 10:31 a.m., officers of the Arcadia Police Department located an unoccupied stolen vehicle parked in the 200 block of West Palm Avenue. An unidentified person exited a nearby residence and got into the vehicle as the officers surveilled the car. The driver failed to yield and a short pursuit occurred before it was terminated due to safety reasons. The stolen vehicle was later abandoned in the 2000 block of St. James Drive in Temple City.

“Meanwhile, investigation at the residence on Palm Avenue, where the stolen vehicle was initially located, revealed an active marijuana-grow operation involving approximately six hundred (600) plants. 38-year-old Ian Woodworth of Denver, Colorado and 48-year-old Wayne Chong of North Hollywood were arrested for cultivation-related charges. At this time, it appears the cultivation is connected to the stolen vehicle.

“This incident is being investigated by Arcadia Police Department Detectives. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case #1701713. If you prefer to provide information ANONYMOUSLY, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Robert T. Guthrie, Chief of Police

By: R. Nakamura, Lieutenant”