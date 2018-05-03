Arcadia Postmaster Changes PO Box Lobby Hours Due to Vandalism

Arcadia Postmaster Yvonne Carrillo sent a letter recently to Post Office Box holders regarding cases of vandalism and reports of homeless individuals sleeping in the lobby after hours which set off alarm bells in the community.

As a result, the Postmaster has ordered the doors locked at 5:30 PM daily, 5:00 pm on Saturday and 3:00 PM on Sunday effective May 1.

In the letter, Carrillo apologizes for the inconvenience but stresses the importance of safety to employees and the general public.

Calls to Arcadia’s Postmaster for details were not immediately returned.