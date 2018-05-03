News

Arcadia Postmaster Changes PO Box Lobby Hours Due to Vandalism

 

Courtesy photo

Arcadia Postmaster Yvonne Carrillo sent a letter recently to Post Office Box holders regarding cases of vandalism and reports of homeless individuals sleeping in the lobby after hours which set off alarm bells in the community.

As a result, the Postmaster has ordered the doors locked at 5:30 PM daily, 5:00 pm on Saturday and 3:00 PM on Sunday effective May 1.

In the letter, Carrillo apologizes for the inconvenience but stresses the importance of safety to employees and the general public.

Calls to Arcadia’s Postmaster for details were not immediately returned.

 

May 3, 2018

About Author

tmiller


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching