Arcadia’s Municipal Election Update

Who’s running against whom?

By Terry Miller

There is a wee bit of confusion with Arcadia’s upcoming April municipal election, according to a couple of concerned readers about last week’s page one story said forthcoming vote.

Essentially, this is a two person race in two separate districts:

District 2: Tom Beck’s seat is being challenged by Bob Harbicht.

District 5: Roger Chandler’s seat on the Dias is being challenged by Joyce Platt and Jolly Wu.

Residents in District 3 for, whom Sho Tay has no opponent this year, will probably not receive a ballot as council will likely vote Thursday to save tax payers the burden of $14-15,000 for an uncontested seat in that district.

Because of the above facts, Section 10229 of the Elections Code allows the City Council to take one of the following courses of action:

Appoint to the office the person(s) who has/have been nominated.

Appoint to the office any eligible voter if no one has been nominated.

Hold the election if either no one or only one person has been nominated.

At a special City Council meeting to be held on January 25, 2018, the City Council will consider whether to make an appointment and cancel the election for that office or direct an election to be held. The persons appointed, if any, shall qualify and take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election for the office.

The City Clerk Lisa Mussenden, Elections Official and Chief Deputy City Clerk/ Records Manager are available for any questions regarding the election: You can reach her directly at: phone (626) 574-5410 fax2 (626) 447-7524 email: lmussenden@ArcadiaCA.gov