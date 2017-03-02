Beacon Media News’ Survey Winner Takes Home $500 in Cash & Prizes

March 2nd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Congratulations to the Yanez Family of Arcadia for winning our Reader Rewards grand prize

Beacon Media News would like to congratulate Joanna Yanez, her husband Fernando and their 3-year-old son Dante who are our Grand Prize winners.

Recently, Beacon Media News ran what we benevolently dubbed ‘Readers Rewards’- a canvassing campaign that ran 2 months and concluded at the end of January 2017. We presented 8 simple multiple choice questions asking what kind of news our readers (you) like and their favorite way of receiving it, whether it be via Facebook, print , newsletter, etc.

Hundreds of you participated and 30 finalists were randomly selected, from which one was declared the winner – once the requirements of the survey were met and confirmed by our staff.

Joanna Yanez found our survey in one of our weekly e-newsletters during the campaign, took a few minutes to complete it, and was unltimateley selected as the Grand Prize winner of $500 in cash and prizes..

“Wow, thank you! I never win anything whenever I enter a contest, so this is a surprise … we pick up your papers [Arcadia Weekly and Monrovia Weekly] on a regular basis.” – Joanna Yanez

Originally from Lima, Peru the Yanez family immigrated to the U.S. in 1994 when Joanna was 12, and they’ve been been living in Arcadia ever since. Joanna graduated from Arcadia High School, and received a Bachelor’s Degree at CSULA, where she met her future husband, Fernando. They’ve been married for 8 years, and their son, Dante, is 3-years-old. Dante loves going to daycare, and enjoys his karate lessons, where he recently graduated to yellow belt status.

Fernando is a mechanical drafter, and Joanna is a bilingual captioner. She translates subtitles from English to Spanish for TV shows and films. He works for a local manufacturer designing equipment using 3-D modeling software.

Joanna and her husband also work on their family business.The couple started their online business, Dante’s Divine Designs, last summer, to sell Peruvian imports such as alpaca beanies and chocolates. They set up a website dantesdivinedesigns.com to sell the products throughout the U.S., but to better serve our community they offer local pickup and delivery.To our surprise, the winning couple filed their business DBA through our service FileDBA last year.

We thank everyone who participated in this survey and hope you keep an eye out for our next campaign that’s coming soon – involving the exciting evolution of Beacon Media News’ redesign LAUNCHING MAY 1. Who knows, you might be the lucky winner!